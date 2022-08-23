 Skip to content

Paradigm Shift update for 23 August 2022

3.0.4 Optimization Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9373771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated the entire Stone Creek area for better optimization

  • Updated trees for the sake of optimization

  • Updated graphics for Stone Creek & Caves

  • Water is animated and looks better

  • Tweaked some enemy AI

  • Fixed some camera issues





