3.0.4 Optimization Update Patch Notes

Updated the entire Stone Creek area for better optimization
Updated trees for the sake of optimization
Updated graphics for Stone Creek & Caves
Water is animated and looks better
Tweaked some enemy AI
Fixed some camera issues
Changed files in this update