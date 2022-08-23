- You could sometimes notice units acting kind of chaotic, this update makes them act more logical and predictable, properly trying to attack the closest enemy.
- Adjusted resources on some levels
- Fixed bug with pirate sprite's resolution
War Dots update for 23 August 2022
War Dots 1.0.8 - Unit AI update
