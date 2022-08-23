 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Dots update for 23 August 2022

War Dots 1.0.8 - Unit AI update

Share · View all patches · Build 9373673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You could sometimes notice units acting kind of chaotic, this update makes them act more logical and predictable, properly trying to attack the closest enemy.
  • Adjusted resources on some levels
  • Fixed bug with pirate sprite's resolution

Changed files in this update

Depot 2066211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link