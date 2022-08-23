V 0.775 || Wormhole Generator! || Space Exploration and new Time Travel Mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 9373567 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 20:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow players!

It revolves about the new wormhole device, also called the Dimension Gate!

This device enables you to traven through time, or through space!

After you entered Edwards Attic in the alpha time line, you will be presented with the unlockable safe house object and a few blueprints to be crafted.

PLC Commands

You can find a full listing on them in Edwards Diary in the attic.

The gate has two modes of travel, which get set by inserting the corresponding core into the top slot of the gate device.

Time Travel



Credit for the screenshot goes to Mr. Walter Binks.

The Time Module allows you to travel in time similar to the car. It will spawn you on a random location around Pine Island.

Go to the files tab and create a new file with the .eee extension.

//First you need to stand close to the gate and execute this method

gateconnect

//Afterwards you can put a wait of about 5 seconds after which the gate should be connected to the PLC

wait 5

//then call the dialmethod, in this case a time module is dialing to the year 2014

dialgate "101020141200"

Once it dialed enter the gate!

In order to return merely call this method, if time traveling.

recallgate

This will spawn another wormhole in your general area. Only after you used the gate for time travel.

Space Travel

If you inserted the space core, you the dial takes 5 digits to pin point a specific address to a system.

The gate targets places in the ape head cluster as this is where Mim took off to build his space gates.

//example dial

dialgate "abcde"

//return

dialgate "xxxxx"

Each planet is unique, and harbors dangers not yet seen in No Time.

You will need a special suit to survive the environments.

If you are at the Epilogue Stage of the story, there is a blue print on top of the Pine Lake Bank which will help you out further. This special suit will make you fit for the most harsh environments. And it even has its own AI speaker system! Plus it makes you more resilient against damage of any kind!



Credit goes to Sarantos for the screenshot!



Credit to 7jw for the screenshot.

I will now commit to more research in regards to working out car mods as the next update if possible.

It entirely depends on how hard it will be to implement.

Enjoy this update and God bless!

August 22nd 0.775