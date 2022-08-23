Small Localization Update

Hey everyone! The Russian translation is now available!

Please restart your game client to download it. If you use Steam, Epic, etc. and run into any additional problems, try verifying your game files.

We will continue making improvements and additions to the translation over time. For best viewing of this translation, we suggest using the "Montserrat" font in the Gameplay Settings.

Work still continues on the other translations. We know that the delay, and seeing other languages completed first, can be frustrating. Everyone associated with our localization efforts is working very hard, and we hope to have the remaining languages completed in the coming weeks.

Enjoy, and thanks for your support!