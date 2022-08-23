New Menu options and Various Fixs

This patch has lots of little bits and potentially some fixs that i'll have forgotton, here they are below!

*Adjusted Grip sensitivity for non Oculus devices - This is untested but is based on feedback that even small touches were enabling grip button to activiate, a threshold value has been placed which should hopefully fix this.

*System Menu and Graphs - This is for power/weapons/behaviour and motion with each item modifiable, only works for a single ship at a time.

Power = You can now adjust reactor power and you can visually see the effect on Detectability and the lag effect of adjusting power.

Engines = You can alter the behaviour of motion, all parts are active except Velocity Limit which is to be enabled. If your ship designs are slow to rotate you can rebias them to prioritise rotation over linear thrust.

Weapons = Defines which weapon types are enabled to fire upon enemy.

Behavior = Currently defines auto targeting and pursue tactics.

*SubSystem Modification - Here you can select the various components themselves and individually adjust component (turret/missile etc.) Target behavior.

*Adjustable Laser Power - This is useful if for example your turrets are focussed on missiles and you do not need full power and don't want to drain charge as fast. This means you have more shots for taking out missiles.

*Adjustable flight behaviour - individual engine output can be adjusted or they can be altered more globally.

*Updated voxel damage model shader - The Voxel cubes now only render when they overlap the ship model. This should be more clear which area is subject to what damage.

Please give me feedback, if its not working for any of you theres a good chance im unaware and would love to help!