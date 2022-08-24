Conquest of Elysium 5.23

This update fixes some bugs and minor issues and adds one new command for modders. The Map Editor has also been improved and now shows where the snow usually is as the map is being edited.

General

Fix for tracer particles showing up on melee weapons

Assassination attacks now counts as if made from a range of 1 (awe can now affect assassin)

Gold Income overview scrollbar didn't work

Can no longer see cloaked squares from the sky plane

Immortal Beings can no longer cast the twiceborn ritual

Rakshasi is no longer prevented to cast Grand Mastery by Raksharishi

Fix for some incorrect ability descriptions

Fix for disintegrate targeting a large friendly unit

Same name units are now always merged in the transfer units stats

Ceremony in the Deep can now also be made on deep sea gem deposits

Stat & typo fixes

AI

AI didn't take archers in enemy forts into account properly, fixed.

Modding