Conquest of Elysium 5.23

This update fixes some bugs and minor issues and adds one new command for modders. The Map Editor has also been improved and now shows where the snow usually is as the map is being edited.
General
- Fix for tracer particles showing up on melee weapons
- Assassination attacks now counts as if made from a range of 1 (awe can now affect assassin)
- Gold Income overview scrollbar didn't work
- Can no longer see cloaked squares from the sky plane
- Immortal Beings can no longer cast the twiceborn ritual
- Rakshasi is no longer prevented to cast Grand Mastery by Raksharishi
- Fix for some incorrect ability descriptions
- Fix for disintegrate targeting a large friendly unit
- Same name units are now always merged in the transfer units stats
- Ceremony in the Deep can now also be made on deep sea gem deposits
- Stat & typo fixes
AI
- AI didn't take archers in enemy forts into account properly, fixed.
Modding
- New event command: removeitem
- pathboost didn't work
- Make sure modding variable are reset before each new game
- primifier can now be used with higher numbers
- Improved translation support
- Map Editor now uses the Autumn season and puts snow where appropriate
Changed files in this update