Experimental Branch Mini Patch- v13.0.3

This is a small patch that addresses many of the current issues players are experiencing with Mike, the friendly NPC. Again this is for the Beta Branch of the game only.

Some translations will be missing from this iteration of the game and will be added once they are in hand. Additionally we'll be changing all reference to AI - in regards to friendly folk, like Mike- to NPC.

Fixed issues with Mike not placing melons into chests.

Fixed the issue of Mike eating all types of food.

Added a new NPC storage chest, found under the NPC Buildings tab. This will be the only chest type that Mike can interact with in terms of withdraw & deposit. That makes it the spot to store his food and repair kits, and to fetch your harvested crops.

Mike can now open and close gates, making it easier for him to get in and out of the base.

Mike can no longer teleport to the top of buildings.

Vambie corpses should no longer disappear through the ground upon death.

Mike should no longer browse storage chests throughout your base as he looks for food.

Following community feedback, the loot table for MiniBoss vambies has been scaled down.

Please continue to post feedback, suggestions and requests to the appropriately labeled sub-forum. We appreciate your input and your help in keeping things neat!