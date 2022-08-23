 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 23 August 2022

Patch v1.4.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the last patch, I included a test to confirm the source of the radar problem, so this patch should have the actual solution. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Multiplayer  
- Fixed: radar did not work properly for late joiner

