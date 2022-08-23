 Skip to content

Sir Whoopass update for 23 August 2022

Update 1.0.3 - Quality improvments & chromatic abberation settings

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGFIX:

  • Temporary disabled High and Ultra graphics settings due to memory leak bug; we are currently looking to it and will provide a proper fix soon, but this should mitigate the crashes when entering the overworld (leaving town etc.).

  • Saving stopped working for some players after completing a couple of dungeons.

  • Some players fell through the ground. We didn’t manage to reproduce this issue but a potential bugfix is implemented for you to try out. Please reach out to us if this still occurs for you.

  • Combat system sometimes did not register some hits. The fighting is more responsive now.

  • Big Boi sound effects was not affected by the SFX audio slider in settings.

  • Health Bar sometimes turned gray, now the red is back!

  • Quest UI didn’t update if you consumed eggs in Stonedale befor resurrection quest.

  • Players could get stuck outside Kenny No-Balls arena.

  • Some grammar and spelling corrections in dialogues.

  • Players could get stuck in Trial of Strength outside playable area.

  • Players could get a save point above water in some dungeons (Ancient Ruins of Imperfectly Designed Walls for example).

FEATURE:

  • Users can now toggle Chromatic Abberation On/Off in the Settings.

