Update 1.0.3 - Quality improvments & chromatic abberation settings

BUGFIX:
-
Temporary disabled High and Ultra graphics settings due to memory leak bug; we are currently looking to it and will provide a proper fix soon, but this should mitigate the crashes when entering the overworld (leaving town etc.).
-
Saving stopped working for some players after completing a couple of dungeons.
-
Some players fell through the ground. We didn’t manage to reproduce this issue but a potential bugfix is implemented for you to try out. Please reach out to us if this still occurs for you.
-
Combat system sometimes did not register some hits. The fighting is more responsive now.
-
Big Boi sound effects was not affected by the SFX audio slider in settings.
-
Health Bar sometimes turned gray, now the red is back!
-
Quest UI didn’t update if you consumed eggs in Stonedale befor resurrection quest.
-
Players could get stuck outside Kenny No-Balls arena.
-
Some grammar and spelling corrections in dialogues.
-
Players could get stuck in Trial of Strength outside playable area.
-
Players could get a save point above water in some dungeons (Ancient Ruins of Imperfectly Designed Walls for example).
FEATURE:
- Users can now toggle Chromatic Abberation On/Off in the Settings.
