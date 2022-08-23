Update 1.0.3 - Quality improvments & chromatic abberation settings

BUGFIX:

Temporary disabled High and Ultra graphics settings due to memory leak bug; we are currently looking to it and will provide a proper fix soon, but this should mitigate the crashes when entering the overworld (leaving town etc.).

Saving stopped working for some players after completing a couple of dungeons.

Some players fell through the ground. We didn’t manage to reproduce this issue but a potential bugfix is implemented for you to try out. Please reach out to us if this still occurs for you.

Combat system sometimes did not register some hits. The fighting is more responsive now.

Big Boi sound effects was not affected by the SFX audio slider in settings.

Health Bar sometimes turned gray, now the red is back!

Quest UI didn’t update if you consumed eggs in Stonedale befor resurrection quest.

Players could get stuck outside Kenny No-Balls arena.

Some grammar and spelling corrections in dialogues.

Players could get stuck in Trial of Strength outside playable area.