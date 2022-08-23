 Skip to content

Joshua's Legs update for 23 August 2022

Bug fixes and props update in the finale scene

Build 9373100 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed camera snapping in the procedural level
  • Fixed start menu not resetting it's option selector upon opening
  • Fixed saving problems in finale scene
  • Updated finale scene props and visuals

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934331
Depot 1934332
Depot 1934333
