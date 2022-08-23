- Fixed camera snapping in the procedural level
- Fixed start menu not resetting it's option selector upon opening
- Fixed saving problems in finale scene
- Updated finale scene props and visuals
Joshua's Legs update for 23 August 2022
Bug fixes and props update in the finale scene
Patchnotes via Steam Community
