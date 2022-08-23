0.6v Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9373093 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 19:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Slayer!

Thank you for waiting for the update.

We no longer give additional Gem when dealing with elite monsters.

Instead, drop the box where you can get the Feature. (If the characteristics are at maximum, use the store for free.)

New item 'Arcane Sphere' and hidden item 'BF Bomb' added Change the attack method of the Throwing Knife (change because there are some similar attack types) When upgrading our Rifle, we gradually increased the amount of ammunition that was increasing. Increase the number of bullets in the 'Red Lightning' item

Number of bullets: 45 -> 60

Lower the basic damage of hidden items 'Tactical Missile' and increase the additional damage, and lower the number of bullets

Basic Damage: 150 -> 130

Additional damage: 5 -> 10

Number of bullets: 10 -> 7

Rolling Bomb Lv3 Upgrade Damage Rise Down

Lv3 Upgrade Damage Increase: 10 -> 8

We've slightly increased the difficulty and the hard of hell. (Normal difficulty reference magnification)

Hard Monster Capability Scale

HP: 2x -> 2.2x

Damage: 1.15 times -> 1.25 times

Number of Hell Monsters and Ability Scale

HP: 3.4x -> 3.8x

Damage: 1.4 times -> 1.6 times

Optimization of monster health and Throwing Knife logic. Resolve the phenomenon of a rolling bomb exploding where it should not explode.

In the future, when there are additional updates to the Feature, we will update the Feature with interesting effects instead of simply raising the numbers.

In addition, Infinite mode will be added to the next update.

Thank you.