Wild West Dynasty - Welcome to Release Town, partner!

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!

The grand day has come, the conductor threw you off the train and your belongings are finally stowed in the carriage. "Dee" and "Lorean", the horses, are harnessed, as the journey continues a little further until you arrive at your destination. Grab the reins and off you go!

What awaits you out there in the prairie of the Wild West?

Hopefully an exciting Wild West story with remarkable characters that should provide plenty of amusement across generations along with the opportunity to build iconic Western towns.

Over the course of the first few months of Early Access, we will not only work optimization and fixes, but on the content of our extensive roadmap that will add more features, the continuation of the main quest, more side quests and a female protagonist!

The roadmap until June (subject to adjustments)

The main story will continue. You won't be left with a cliff-hanger!

More side missions will be added, in which you will get to know even more denizens of Redrock and the prairie.

However, not all the inhabitants are peaceful or well-disposed towards you, you will be faced with bandits and/or go collecting bounties.

We have been very attentive to the feedback we have received and have realised that our protagonist could just as well be a woman. Ergo, you can also play a female character.

To avoid being chronically underchallenged with only solving the worries and needs of the small village, you can enlarge it. There are new foundations and buildings for this purpose.

With new crafting recipes you can increase your arsenal of skills and items.

To ensure that the West remains comprehensible and that there is no rural exodus among the inhabitants, more languages will be added to the game.

With that, we release you into the prairie, partner. Have a wonderful stay in the Wild West! As always, we welcome questions, suggestions, and criticism here in the comments or on our social media channels.

The teams of Moon Punch Studio and Toplitz Productions