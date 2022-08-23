 Skip to content

Cry of Athena Playtest update for 23 August 2022

Valve Index Compatibility; New Elevator Mesh; Various Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Valve Index now fully compatible with Cry of Athena
  • Spawn arc angle lowered to make spawning easier
  • Fixed Molotov colliding with hands on throw
  • Enabled Player Zombification on Outbreak Containment Protocol
  • Fixed zombies not being hit by AI bullets
  • Fixed health not visible on certain player meshes like the German soldier
  • Added Construction Elevator to replace placeholder elevator
  • Fixed office rooftop having invisible walls on City Rooftops
  • Zombie sounds attached to zombie instead of staying in one place
  • Outbreak Containment Protocol level changes

