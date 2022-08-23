Valve Index Compatibility; New Elevator Mesh; Various Bug Fixes

- Valve Index now fully compatible with Cry of Athena
- Spawn arc angle lowered to make spawning easier
- Fixed Molotov colliding with hands on throw
- Enabled Player Zombification on Outbreak Containment Protocol
- Fixed zombies not being hit by AI bullets
- Fixed health not visible on certain player meshes like the German soldier
- Added Construction Elevator to replace placeholder elevator
- Fixed office rooftop having invisible walls on City Rooftops
- Zombie sounds attached to zombie instead of staying in one place
- Outbreak Containment Protocol level changes
