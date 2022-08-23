Nice Opinion, Which Youtuber Did You Get It From?

Weekly content!

New personalities

"Transform a post" mechanic was introduced for an enemy in the last small update, and it's a fun one with a lot of potential depth. Now, YOU get to transform posts!

🤔 influencee - this propagator of HOT TAKES will turn your posts into "1 downvote every second". You can transform posts that have drawbacks on timeout, make use of the leftover duration on your typical fire-and-forget posts and since the signature post turns your newest post every second, there is a lot of interesting sequencing.

😭 thoughtful - this very considerate person transforms posts into THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS (5 downvotes on timeout), and unlike influencee can also transform the enemy posts. One funny funny way to use this is to speed up your enemy posts through 🤖 gaining drawbacks, and then out of nowhere remind the enemy to NEVAR 4GET, thus transforming drawbacks into damages.

Easy mode

INSERT COIN - an easy mode that lets you have a limited number of continues instead of playing pure permadeath.

Rule changes???

Might not affect your gameplay much if you weren't looking too hard into how the game works, but the order of actions triggering every second has changed to let effects go off before the enemy gets to do anything. The current order is:

Enemy gains 🤖

EVERY SECOND effects happen

Enemy posts if able

Posts time out

The old order had every second effects AFTER the enemy post!

This change is done to prevent weird situations with EVERY SECOND 🤖 gains/losses. When they triggered after the enemy post, it was just bizarre. (Eg. 🤖 went to 25/20 regularly, or your post seemed like it doesn't remove 🤖, because the enemy gained 🤖, played the card, went to 0 and there was nothing left to remove.)