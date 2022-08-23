 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 23 August 2022

HotFix #2 | 23-08-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed description of the bait - red worm (it showed a length of 234cm).
  • Maximum FOV increased to 90°
  • Loud noise when entering the map has been removed
  • Basic display of gamepad button layouts set to the English language. Few changes in buttons.
  • The fish-in-water indicator should now correctly display Imperial units.
  • Improved fish spawning.
  • Fixed the problem with UI at resolutions: 1600x900, 1600x1024, 1600x1200.
  • Fixed an issue with the tutorial that was causing the fog to appear on the Jackson Park map.
  • Fixed language auto selection for Chinese players.
  • Fixed the "Zalasie" achievement.

