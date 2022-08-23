- Fixed description of the bait - red worm (it showed a length of 234cm).
- Maximum FOV increased to 90°
- Loud noise when entering the map has been removed
- Basic display of gamepad button layouts set to the English language. Few changes in buttons.
- The fish-in-water indicator should now correctly display Imperial units.
- Improved fish spawning.
- Fixed the problem with UI at resolutions: 1600x900, 1600x1024, 1600x1200.
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial that was causing the fog to appear on the Jackson Park map.
- Fixed language auto selection for Chinese players.
- Fixed the "Zalasie" achievement.
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 23 August 2022
HotFix #2 | 23-08-2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
