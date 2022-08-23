Version 1.1.3
- Updated tilemap, improving colors
- Added sound when the knife collides with robots
- Fixed R pressing bug in menu screens
- Added fade in menus
- Button collision box increased
- Added player's Steam name in menu screen
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.1.3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update