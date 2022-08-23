 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doom Work update for 23 August 2022

Update 7

Share · View all patches · Build 9372844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.3

  • Updated tilemap, improving colors
  • Added sound when the knife collides with robots
  • Fixed R pressing bug in menu screens
  • Added fade in menus
  • Button collision box increased
  • Added player's Steam name in menu screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link