- Better, more fine-grained volume controls.
- Spy infiltration is now half as fast and the AI doesn't constantly do spy actions anymore.
- Fixed the Invictus achievement. Note that you'll have to start a new game to get the achievement. Sorry about that.
- Show correct travel time for fleets based on which ships are selected.
- Desert columns no longer randomly lift entire landships into the sky.
- List of bonuses now shown correctly.
- City upgrade construction time now displayed correctly.
- AI allies no longer take your ships out of the reserve and start giving them commands.
- Turtledove armour reward now works.
- AI no longer builds multiple monasteries in one place.
- Doubled trade treaty income and increased research treaty effect by 50%.
- Fixed trade treaty incomes on low difficulties.
- Can no longer induce revolt in cities that are still being taken over.
- AI now obeys supply limits when travelling to friendly cities.
- Unrest from empire size increased by about 25%. Unrest from recent takeover decreased.
- Made ages around 40% longer.
- Added some missing defense buildings.
- Fixed a rare landship map pathing bug.
- More work on fixing up desyncs.
- Fixed some rare crashes.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 23 August 2022
Version 1.1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
