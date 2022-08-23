 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 23 August 2022

Version 1.1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9372805

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better, more fine-grained volume controls.
  • Spy infiltration is now half as fast and the AI doesn't constantly do spy actions anymore.
  • Fixed the Invictus achievement. Note that you'll have to start a new game to get the achievement. Sorry about that.
  • Show correct travel time for fleets based on which ships are selected.
  • Desert columns no longer randomly lift entire landships into the sky.
  • List of bonuses now shown correctly.
  • City upgrade construction time now displayed correctly.
  • AI allies no longer take your ships out of the reserve and start giving them commands.
  • Turtledove armour reward now works.
  • AI no longer builds multiple monasteries in one place.
  • Doubled trade treaty income and increased research treaty effect by 50%.
  • Fixed trade treaty incomes on low difficulties.
  • Can no longer induce revolt in cities that are still being taken over.
  • AI now obeys supply limits when travelling to friendly cities.
  • Unrest from empire size increased by about 25%. Unrest from recent takeover decreased.
  • Made ages around 40% longer.
  • Added some missing defense buildings.
  • Fixed a rare landship map pathing bug.
  • More work on fixing up desyncs.
  • Fixed some rare crashes.

