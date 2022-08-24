New Story Update v1.4.0 (2022/8/24)



Greeting! This is an notice of update on 8/24.

Story of the British Empire "Goes on Without" is now translated to English.

Story of the Russian Empire "Unidolatrous Witches" is now upgraded. (JP version only)

In addition, we are making the following some adjustments.

==============================

New Factor about Economy Variation

At Novice Level and Ordinary Level, if one or more territories are lost or a certain number of units are lost in defensive battles, Economy Variation will be reduced by 1 at the start of the next turn. In addition, extra income proportional to the extent of damage is generated.

In addition, if the player has expanded enough (when the number of territories is 6 or more), this economic fluctuation and temporary income will not occur. If you capture 2 or more territories in one turn, if your economy variation is 99 or less, your economy variation will increase by 1 at the end of the turn.

※Depending on the size of the economy variation, the economic value of the owned territory will increase or decrease every turn (if the value is 100, the economic value will not change)

(Repost)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-v1.0.9"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board