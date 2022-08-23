 Skip to content

Neodash update for 23 August 2022

Update Notes v1.0.2

Build 9372761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a search bar to the level browser

  • Sort by "Ratings" is now the default level browser category

  • Added a speed slider in the editor

  • Minor improvements and fixes to the editor

  • Added a new road type (fully customizable color)

  • Fixed/Improved jump pad behaviour

  • Fixed a hover bug where energy would stop recharging when at 0 energy and holding hover key

  • Fixed an achievement bug

