-
Added a search bar to the level browser
-
Sort by "Ratings" is now the default level browser category
-
Added a speed slider in the editor
-
Minor improvements and fixes to the editor
-
Added a new road type (fully customizable color)
-
Fixed/Improved jump pad behaviour
-
Fixed a hover bug where energy would stop recharging when at 0 energy and holding hover key
-
Fixed an achievement bug
Neodash update for 23 August 2022
Update Notes v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
