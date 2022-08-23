 Skip to content

Harry Is A Porter update for 23 August 2022

Change the whole art style of Puzzle Mode

Harry Is A Porter update for 23 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The art style of the early version is too ugly, so I change it today. Later it will change again until it can be said good looking. And now you can see how many unlocked levels of one part. They are really interesting.

