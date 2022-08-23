The Scarlet Forest Update is live!

Continue your quest and take on new challenges in the new area to explore: the Scarlet Forest! After defeating the fury in the mysterious cave, you will discover a brand new environment full of colors. But beware, this level is full of creatures ready to devour you!

New Foes to challenge: fight 4 new types of enemies.

fight 4 new types of enemies. New Discoveries: experience new events with their unique set of choices to make and an atypical quest to complete.

experience new events with their unique set of choices to make and an atypical quest to complete. New Emblems: find 6 new emblems and experiment with them to build the best combo possible.

+ New Playable Character: Biggy, the poison mistress is ready to join your group and crush the challenge!

find 6 new emblems and experiment with them to build the best combo possible. + Biggy, the poison mistress is ready to join your group and crush the challenge! New Boss: The Swarm, a monstrosity that lurks deep in the forest.

The Swarm, a monstrosity that lurks deep in the forest. Updated Bonfire: the bonfire has been completely redone visually. In the future, there will be more interactions.

the bonfire has been completely redone visually. In the future, there will be more interactions. New Achievements: 12 new achievements to discover with some being hard to unlock!

OTHER CHANGES

Characters

Pejius' damage increased by 2.

Fixed an issue on Krouet's third capacity which was causing a miscalculation of damage.

Fixed an issue with Pejius passive. Damage on Fire Breath and Purge were not taking into account the bonus damage from burn stacks.

Enemies

Almost every enemies from the first area see their stats tweaked. However, keep in mind the game has not turned suddenly easy as most of those changes are a direct response to emblem drop rate being reduced.

Spitter: attack and speed reduced by 1.

Crawler: attack reduced by 1, health by 5.

Browler: attack and defense reduced by 1.

Fury: attack reduced by 1, HP by 10.

Emblems

Changes emblem drop rate in combat from 75% to 50%.

Changes Shovel Emblem effect. Previous effect would garanteed a drop of emblem every fight if equiped. Now, gives an extra 30% chance to drop in combat.

Slightly lower the prices of emblems sold by the merchant in the first area.

Miscellaneous

Changes spots of player characters. The 3 spots have been shifted slightly to the left of the screen. This leaves more space between your group and the enemies.

Changes compression methods for large assets. You might experience better performance overall, even if it's not by much.

Known Issues

Some status effects displayed below characters and enemies are not correctly aligned. Will be fixed next patch.

Some mouse click sound effect are missing from previous build. Investigating the issue.

Biggy is not correctly aligned in Group Menu when he's displayed. Will be fixed next patch.

Feel free to join the Discord server to connect with the community of the game and get the latest news!

