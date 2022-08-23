Update 1.2.0 - The Story Split

This is it, this is the last content patch for the game. It has been a journey to make you this game, but as they say - all good things come to an end, and this is it for The Backroom - Lost and Found. A project that started as a "I'll do it in 2 weeks", has taken about 8 months now and it is time to move on to something else. What that is... Who knows?

I'll still be updating with fixes, but no crazy expansions or edits. Here's the list of changes in this patch:

Previous normal game has been renamed to "Floor 1: The Lost", and is about 10% shorter. It is also more streamlined and easier.

And to compensate that, the previously known "New Game: The Backroom" is now "Floor 1: The Found", and is about the same length as the previous game mode, but has some twists in it.

"The Found" contains new enemies, confusing game mechanics, and disorienting locations.

Some optimization which should make the game run faster.

...and a lot of fixes and improvement everywhere.

Lastly, I would like to thank all those people who played the game. Never grow up, never stop the madness!

-Pony