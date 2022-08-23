 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Limited Lifetime Corp update for 23 August 2022

August 23 - Tooltips

Share · View all patches · Build 9372664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltips that appear after hovering buttons for more than a second. Hopefully this makes the functionality clearer.
  • Modified UI so misclicking near a button won't sent the Excavator way off course.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055721
  • Loading history…
Depot 2055722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link