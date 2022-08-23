- Added tooltips that appear after hovering buttons for more than a second. Hopefully this makes the functionality clearer.
- Modified UI so misclicking near a button won't sent the Excavator way off course.
Limited Lifetime Corp update for 23 August 2022
August 23 - Tooltips
