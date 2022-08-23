 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 23 August 2022

Can't stop, won't stop... (one more fix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2 things before I put this computer in a box and mail it across the country...

  1. I fixed an issue introduced by Ace that regularly (but not always) broke upgrade beacons
  2. I will be doing a partial achievement reset with patch version 0.80 for the following achievements: Aces Hive, Stingking Hard, and Moth-R-Load. That patch will arrive in late September/Early October.

About 98% of people that have those achievements unlocked haven't earned them, because something is bugged with trials. I'll be fixing it and resetting achievements once I set back up (now that I know how to do an achievement reset).

See you all when I finish moving. NO MORE PATCHES UNTIL THEN. I SWEAR.

