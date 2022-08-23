 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 23 August 2022

8 / 24 temporary maintenance announcement of spirit land

Share · View all patches · Build 9372549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear agent,

The Lingjing system is expected to be temporarily updated and maintained at 1:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 24, with an estimated maintenance time of 120 minutes. Online agents will not be able to enter the game! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

This maintenance fixed the abnormal function of the spirit of complaint.

Compensation will be paid after this maintenance: Lingbi x10000

Changed files in this update

Depot 1520471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link