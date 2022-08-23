8 / 24 temporary maintenance announcement of spirit land

Dear agent,

The Lingjing system is expected to be temporarily updated and maintained at 1:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 24, with an estimated maintenance time of 120 minutes. Online agents will not be able to enter the game! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

This maintenance fixed the abnormal function of the spirit of complaint.

Compensation will be paid after this maintenance: Lingbi x10000