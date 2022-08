A new horde of monsters has emerged from the TaleSpire dungeon. In this Early Access Content pack, you'll find the following new minis and props for your adventures:

8 New Minis:

Hydra

Gorgon/Medusa

Ogre

Ogre Spellcaster

2 Satyrs

Death Knight

Cloaked Nightmare

2 New Props:

Statue, The Offerer

Statue, Broken Warrior

Once again, thank you all for your amazing support!

BouncyRock Team

BUILD-ID: 720622- Download Size: 80.0 MB