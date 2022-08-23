HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Today we've added the update 1.0.33 "GUI IMPROVEMENTS".

This is yet another reason to buy our game, especially with the BIG SUMMER DISCOUNT of 22% we have started for all our friends!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.33 updates:

_+ quick level restart

GUI control help

hide/show GUI_

Now you can quickly restart your level without the Car setup window.

Just press "Restart" in the pause menu or [R]-button in game.

Example:



But you can change the settings of your vehicle at any time through the menu.

Just press "Setup" in pause menu.

Example:



Also we added GUI control help for players who play with keyboard/mouse.

See below in the main menu.

Example:



Many Offroad Mania fans and video-bloggers like to make a cool screenshots.

Therefore we added the "Hide/Show GUI" function. Just press [H]-button on keyboard.

Example with GUI:



Example without GUI:



Take screenshots and share them with your friends on Steam and social networks.

This is how you help us improve the game.

For example, such:



WHY THE FULL PRICE IS ONLY $4.99?

More players → more feedback and ideas → more updates!

And with more sales we can save a low price for Offroad Mania (only $4.99 or less with discount) and makes a new free updates. It's very important! Just as important as all your feedback.

Regular updates are:

_+ new cars,

new levels for Classic mode,

new pieces for Endless mode,

new tracks for Racing mode,

new game modes

and so on._

Now we work on a few updates:

1) Challenge mode;

2) Improving the camera to show the car outside of objects;

We've read all your comments and we need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!