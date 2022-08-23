HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Today we've added the update 1.0.33 "GUI IMPROVEMENTS".
This is yet another reason to buy our game, especially with the BIG SUMMER DISCOUNT of 22% we have started for all our friends!
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania 1.0.33 updates:
_+ quick level restart
- GUI control help
- hide/show GUI_
Now you can quickly restart your level without the Car setup window.
Just press "Restart" in the pause menu or [R]-button in game.
Example:
But you can change the settings of your vehicle at any time through the menu.
Just press "Setup" in pause menu.
Example:
Also we added GUI control help for players who play with keyboard/mouse.
See below in the main menu.
Example:
Many Offroad Mania fans and video-bloggers like to make a cool screenshots.
Therefore we added the "Hide/Show GUI" function. Just press [H]-button on keyboard.
Example with GUI:
Example without GUI:
Take screenshots and share them with your friends on Steam and social networks.
This is how you help us improve the game.
For example, such:
WHY THE FULL PRICE IS ONLY $4.99?
More players → more feedback and ideas → more updates!
And with more sales we can save a low price for Offroad Mania (only $4.99 or less with discount) and makes a new free updates. It's very important! Just as important as all your feedback.
BUY IT NOW AND GET FREE UPDATES
Regular updates are:
_+ new cars,
- new levels for Classic mode,
- new pieces for Endless mode,
- new tracks for Racing mode,
- new game modes
and so on._
NEXT UPDATE
Now we work on a few updates:
1) Challenge mode;
2) Improving the camera to show the car outside of objects;
We've read all your comments and we need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!
Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!
Changed files in this update