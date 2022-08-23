 Skip to content

Offroad Mania update for 23 August 2022

GUI IMPROVEMENTS

Offroad Mania update for 23 August 2022

GUI IMPROVEMENTS

Last edited by Wendy

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Today we've added the update 1.0.33 "GUI IMPROVEMENTS".
This is yet another reason to buy our game, especially with the BIG SUMMER DISCOUNT of 22% we have started for all our friends!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.33 updates:
_+ quick level restart

  • GUI control help
  • hide/show GUI_

Now you can quickly restart your level without the Car setup window.
Just press "Restart" in the pause menu or [R]-button in game.

Example:

But you can change the settings of your vehicle at any time through the menu.
Just press "Setup" in pause menu.

Example:

Also we added GUI control help for players who play with keyboard/mouse.
See below in the main menu.

Example:

Many Offroad Mania fans and video-bloggers like to make a cool screenshots.
Therefore we added the "Hide/Show GUI" function. Just press [H]-button on keyboard.

Example with GUI:

Example without GUI:

Take screenshots and share them with your friends on Steam and social networks.
This is how you help us improve the game.

For example, such:

WHY THE FULL PRICE IS ONLY $4.99?

More players → more feedback and ideas → more updates!

And with more sales we can save a low price for Offroad Mania (only $4.99 or less with discount) and makes a new free updates. It's very important! Just as important as all your feedback.

BUY IT NOW AND GET FREE UPDATES

Regular updates are:
_+ new cars,

  • new levels for Classic mode,
  • new pieces for Endless mode,
  • new tracks for Racing mode,
  • new game modes
    and so on._
NEXT UPDATE

Now we work on a few updates:
1) Challenge mode;
2) Improving the camera to show the car outside of objects;

We've read all your comments and we need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!

