PAGO FOREST: TOWER DEFENSE update for 23 August 2022

Pago Forest: Tower Defense has been updated today!

The saga continues with this strategy game!

The goal is to put the defenses at the right time and place against the enemies. For this, you will need gold! A lot of gold! And courage of course...
The game is composed of 5 acts, 26 missions that each have their own cinematic. Each act ends with a boss.

What about this update?

  • A simple tutorial has been added in the first level for future strategists.
  • The interface, menus and sidebars have been improved.
  • The balancing of enemy and allied units has been completely revised for increasing difficulty.
  • Cinematics can be skipped by pressing escape.

More content will be added later if the project is sufficiently supported.
We lack player reviews on Steam so we count on your support :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1425270/PAGO_FOREST_TOWER_DEFENSE

