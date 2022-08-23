Update v1.0.2.3

Hello!
We've prepared a fresh update with new fixes and balance adjustments. Thank you everyone for your support and feedback!
CHANGES
- Increased the chance to find the last 3 best backpacks when you open chests;
- Increased the chance to spawn a quest at the town board by 100% - now there will be at least one per day;
- Changed all Gift prices (made them lower) to adjust the balance and fix some exploits;
- Improved controller buttons highlights;
- Office table does not require energy anymore;
- Toned down tourists' visual effects, so they aren't as heavy performance wise;
- Toned down the chance of rainy weather.
FIXED
- Fixed an issue with players having 2 separate main quests in multiplayer, that's was preventing them to finish the main story;
- Trader wasn't showing new items for trade at social lvl3, we fixed that.
- Changed description for barns;
- Now crafting recipes properly show up if you are playing with a controller;
- A bug which prevented tourists from coming to your Island after a few in-game days is fixed;
- Townsfolk won't get stuck in weird places now;
- Adjusted the UI rotation when walking near some buildings and objects;
- Mouse cursor won't be visible at all times now;
- Changed some terrain in Town where players could get stuck;
- Adjusted music in the main menu;
- Fixed water bottle sounds.
Changed files in this update