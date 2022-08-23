 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 23 August 2022

Update v1.0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9372141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've prepared a fresh update with new fixes and balance adjustments. Thank you everyone for your support and feedback!

CHANGES

  • Increased the chance to find the last 3 best backpacks when you open chests;
  • Increased the chance to spawn a quest at the town board by 100% - now there will be at least one per day;
  • Changed all Gift prices (made them lower) to adjust the balance and fix some exploits;
  • Improved controller buttons highlights;
  • Office table does not require energy anymore;
  • Toned down tourists' visual effects, so they aren't as heavy performance wise;
  • Toned down the chance of rainy weather.

FIXED

  • Fixed an issue with players having 2 separate main quests in multiplayer, that's was preventing them to finish the main story;
  • Trader wasn't showing new items for trade at social lvl3, we fixed that.
  • Changed description for barns;
  • Now crafting recipes properly show up if you are playing with a controller;
  • A bug which prevented tourists from coming to your Island after a few in-game days is fixed;
  • Townsfolk won't get stuck in weird places now;
  • Adjusted the UI rotation when walking near some buildings and objects;
  • Mouse cursor won't be visible at all times now;
  • Changed some terrain in Town where players could get stuck;
  • Adjusted music in the main menu;
  • Fixed water bottle sounds.

