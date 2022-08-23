 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 23 August 2022

Patch v1.4.10

Patch v1.4.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
v1.4.10f1  
General  
- Fixed: If you lock a target on EOTS/TGP and they go out of range it still keeps the track  
- Fixed: waypoint to nearest rearm station would be cleared when entering 800m radius  
- Fixed various script errors  
F/A-26B  
- Fixed error log spam when ejected canopy is despawned  
- Fixed: conformal fuel tanks did not get filled when spawning in multiplayer  
Mission Editor  
- Fixed: could not upload multiplayer mission with auto player count and only Team B spawns  
Units  
- Fixed Manta UCAV LOD settings  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: friendly-fire disabled units did not apply for clients  
- Fixed various errors causing client network routine to crash  
- Fixed: host can't enter vehicle if started mission without selecting slot  
- Fixed potential cause for voice chat sometimes not working in briefing room  
- Fixed potential cause for radar not working for late joiner   
AH-94  
- Fixed external fueltank sync

