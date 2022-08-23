Patch v1.4.10

v1.4.10f1 General - Fixed: If you lock a target on EOTS/TGP and they go out of range it still keeps the track - Fixed: waypoint to nearest rearm station would be cleared when entering 800m radius - Fixed various script errors F/A-26B - Fixed error log spam when ejected canopy is despawned - Fixed: conformal fuel tanks did not get filled when spawning in multiplayer Mission Editor - Fixed: could not upload multiplayer mission with auto player count and only Team B spawns Units - Fixed Manta UCAV LOD settings Multiplayer - Fixed: friendly-fire disabled units did not apply for clients - Fixed various errors causing client network routine to crash - Fixed: host can't enter vehicle if started mission without selecting slot - Fixed potential cause for voice chat sometimes not working in briefing room - Fixed potential cause for radar not working for late joiner AH-94 - Fixed external fueltank sync