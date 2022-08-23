Patch v1.4.10

v1.4.10f1
General
- Fixed: If you lock a target on EOTS/TGP and they go out of range it still keeps the track
- Fixed: waypoint to nearest rearm station would be cleared when entering 800m radius
- Fixed various script errors
F/A-26B
- Fixed error log spam when ejected canopy is despawned
- Fixed: conformal fuel tanks did not get filled when spawning in multiplayer
Mission Editor
- Fixed: could not upload multiplayer mission with auto player count and only Team B spawns
Units
- Fixed Manta UCAV LOD settings
Multiplayer
- Fixed: friendly-fire disabled units did not apply for clients
- Fixed various errors causing client network routine to crash
- Fixed: host can't enter vehicle if started mission without selecting slot
- Fixed potential cause for voice chat sometimes not working in briefing room
- Fixed potential cause for radar not working for late joiner
AH-94
- Fixed external fueltank sync
