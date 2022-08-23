Patch Update 33.7

Howdy Folks!

I’m back from vacation and feeling a whole lot better. Thanks for all the support and feedback. I hit the ground running yesterday and finished up a small patch update with a few tweaks and a few fixes.

Planet Map Hover Info



In this patch update, I’ve updated the look of the planet map hover info panel. By default hovering over objects will now show the name as well as the description of an object. Some objects will show additional information such as resources showing resource amounts and vehicles showing their current action.

What’s Next?

Moving forward I’ll be shifting gears to focus on the next larger content update. This will focus on further improvements and additions to planet side content. I’ll be covering this in more detail in the next developer log. Be sure to keep an eye out as I’ll also be covering some big news regarding the Mercury Fallen roadmap.

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon

Thanks, everyone for the amazing support. Certainly, let me know what you think of the new content. Check the release notes below for all the details.

Release Notes

Changes

Updated the look of hover info on planet map. Planet entities now show name and description by default.

Vehicles now show current action in hover info

Surface resources now show resource quantities in hover info

Updated look of surface resource info

Updated description of mining platform

Uploading a Mod no longer includes a tag for the game version

Fixes