Patch Update 33.7

I’m back from vacation and feeling a whole lot better. Thanks for all the support and feedback. I hit the ground running yesterday and finished up a small patch update with a few tweaks and a few fixes.
Planet Map Hover Info
In this patch update, I’ve updated the look of the planet map hover info panel. By default hovering over objects will now show the name as well as the description of an object. Some objects will show additional information such as resources showing resource amounts and vehicles showing their current action.
What’s Next?
Moving forward I’ll be shifting gears to focus on the next larger content update. This will focus on further improvements and additions to planet side content. I’ll be covering this in more detail in the next developer log. Be sure to keep an eye out as I’ll also be covering some big news regarding the Mercury Fallen roadmap.
Release Notes
Changes
- Updated the look of hover info on planet map. Planet entities now show name and description by default.
- Vehicles now show current action in hover info
- Surface resources now show resource quantities in hover info
- Updated look of surface resource info
- Updated description of mining platform
- Uploading a Mod no longer includes a tag for the game version
Fixes
- Fixed: Object build category not showing correct items after unlocking new items via research in some instances
- Fixed: Objects modified or added via a mod not appearing in a category if missing a sub-category
- Fixed: Models in custom artwork mods not loading correctly if there was a space in the asset path
- Fixed: Objects showing unreachable hover icon if all colonists are sleeping
