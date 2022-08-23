 Skip to content

Parasite Infection update for 23 August 2022

Update r1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9371996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Part 1+] Help menu has been moved to the Cheats menu tab
  • [Part 2] Added mall map
  • [Part 1] Added perversion/resistance/arousal stats display to character infestation screen
  • [Part 2] Added new house map images
  • [Sex acts] Added doggystyle and scissors acts
  • [Sex acts] Fixed most of the spelling issues (ex: saies, you’s and etc)
  • [Part 1 art] Added DataPad & FlightComputer image links
  • [Sex acts] Removed borind orgasm and preference increase messages
  • [Sex acts] Hand breastfuck condition corrected to how it was supposed to be (if hand werm into breasts)
  • [Part 1 art] Surgery room (at table) image link addition
  • [Sex acts] Numbers of stat changes are now concealed as tooltip mesages
  • [Part 1] Added choker jar art to the choker jar pick up in the science lab (spaceship part)
  • [Part 1+] Cheats moved to side menu
  • [Part 2+] Fixed Joan image linking to part 1 room from other parts

Changed files in this update

