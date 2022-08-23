- [Part 1+] Help menu has been moved to the Cheats menu tab
- [Part 2] Added mall map
- [Part 1] Added perversion/resistance/arousal stats display to character infestation screen
- [Part 2] Added new house map images
- [Sex acts] Added doggystyle and scissors acts
- [Sex acts] Fixed most of the spelling issues (ex: saies, you’s and etc)
- [Part 1 art] Added DataPad & FlightComputer image links
- [Sex acts] Removed borind orgasm and preference increase messages
- [Sex acts] Hand breastfuck condition corrected to how it was supposed to be (if hand werm into breasts)
- [Part 1 art] Surgery room (at table) image link addition
- [Sex acts] Numbers of stat changes are now concealed as tooltip mesages
- [Part 1] Added choker jar art to the choker jar pick up in the science lab (spaceship part)
- [Part 1+] Cheats moved to side menu
- [Part 2+] Fixed Joan image linking to part 1 room from other parts
Parasite Infection update for 23 August 2022
Update r1.12
