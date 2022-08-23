 Skip to content

Dying Light 2 update for 23 August 2022

Community Update #1 is Live Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9371914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Community Update is our effort in listening to the voice of all gamers in the ways of improving their experience in the City. This update is live now! Furthermore, we treat this initiative as a long-term plan. So this is just the first patch of this type, as there will be many more to come.

Community Update #1 includes the highly requested features our players were dying 2 have:

  • New color grading option “Gritty” for a game looking akin to the 2019 gameplay presentations
  • More Biters are now roaming the streets of the City
  • Bitters are now more aggressive during the night
  • Increased number of Special Infected during the night
  • Volatiles hide in Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day
  • Virals are more vigilant
  • Weapon mods can now increase a weapon’s maximum durability
  • Image clarity and graphic enhancements (all)
  • Improved GPU memory management on PC in DX12 mode, especially with RT enabled (PC)
  • Added AMD FSR 2.0 support on PC (PC)

…and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/

