Community Update #1 is Live Now!

Community Update is our effort in listening to the voice of all gamers in the ways of improving their experience in the City. This update is live now! Furthermore, we treat this initiative as a long-term plan. So this is just the first patch of this type, as there will be many more to come.

Community Update #1 includes the highly requested features our players were dying 2 have:

New color grading option “Gritty” for a game looking akin to the 2019 gameplay presentations

More Biters are now roaming the streets of the City

Bitters are now more aggressive during the night

Increased number of Special Infected during the night

Volatiles hide in Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day

Virals are more vigilant

Weapon mods can now increase a weapon’s maximum durability

Image clarity and graphic enhancements (all)

Improved GPU memory management on PC in DX12 mode, especially with RT enabled (PC)

Added AMD FSR 2.0 support on PC (PC)

…and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/