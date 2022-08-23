New Update Version 0.1.4!

Hello friends, a new update is available for download.

In Update:

Added new weapon - Machine Gun

Increased damage from turrets, now it deals damage even when you have armor on

Fixed bandits getting stuck in objects

Animals can no longer be looted, you can cut meat and leather from them.

Fixed stone mining sound range

Monster speed increased

Added display of pants and boots in first person

Increased AI respawn time

Now rockets for RPG cannot be found, they need to be crafted

Added more health to buildings

Increased fuel stack and burning time in the generator

Added sounds of steps and attacks to monsters

Added craft Key Lock

Enemies are less likely to deal Damage with Bleeding

Added a new item - money, as well as added more items to buy with money from the vendor

Added more deer spawn points (you can find them near the vendor)

Fixed collision in some places

Fixed mission with vendor

Added exit from inventory to escape

Also, the performance of official servers has been improved, now the probability of lags on the server is minimal. I wish you all a enjoyable game!