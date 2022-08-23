New Update Version 0.1.4!

Hello friends, a new update is available for download.
In Update:
- Added new weapon - Machine Gun
- Increased damage from turrets, now it deals damage even when you have armor on
- Fixed bandits getting stuck in objects
- Animals can no longer be looted, you can cut meat and leather from them.
- Fixed stone mining sound range
- Monster speed increased
- Added display of pants and boots in first person
- Increased AI respawn time
- Now rockets for RPG cannot be found, they need to be crafted
- Added more health to buildings
- Increased fuel stack and burning time in the generator
- Added sounds of steps and attacks to monsters
- Added craft Key Lock
- Enemies are less likely to deal Damage with Bleeding
- Added a new item - money, as well as added more items to buy with money from the vendor
- Added more deer spawn points (you can find them near the vendor)
- Fixed collision in some places
- Fixed mission with vendor
- Added exit from inventory to escape
Also, the performance of official servers has been improved, now the probability of lags on the server is minimal. I wish you all a enjoyable game!
Changed files in this update