Dead District update for 23 August 2022

New Update Version 0.1.4!

Build 9371889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, a new update is available for download.

In Update:

  • Added new weapon - Machine Gun
  • Increased damage from turrets, now it deals damage even when you have armor on
  • Fixed bandits getting stuck in objects
  • Animals can no longer be looted, you can cut meat and leather from them.
  • Fixed stone mining sound range
  • Monster speed increased
  • Added display of pants and boots in first person
  • Increased AI respawn time
  • Now rockets for RPG cannot be found, they need to be crafted
  • Added more health to buildings
  • Increased fuel stack and burning time in the generator
  • Added sounds of steps and attacks to monsters
  • Added craft Key Lock
  • Enemies are less likely to deal Damage with Bleeding
  • Added a new item - money, as well as added more items to buy with money from the vendor
  • Added more deer spawn points (you can find them near the vendor)
  • Fixed collision in some places
  • Fixed mission with vendor
  • Added exit from inventory to escape

Also, the performance of official servers has been improved, now the probability of lags on the server is minimal. I wish you all a enjoyable game!

