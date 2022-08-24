 Skip to content

Forsake update for 24 August 2022

V0.3.4 - Controller support, achievements, and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Today, a new update!
Are you able to finish an exploration in less than 8 minutes? To score a basket or complete the entire bestiary? Prove it by unlocking steam achievements!

CONTROLLER SUPPORT

  • Main Menu now browsable with a controller
  • New area selection to see what button is selected
  • Can change tab with L1/LB and R1/RB
  • Can equip/unequip with Square/X
  • In Game Menu also browsable with a controller
  • Add vibration when launch light sticks, when hit by the entities, or when dead
  • Vibration can be disabled in settings
  • Add button display when using padlock
  • Fix scroll issues in the settings
  • Fix move on the main menu during the loading
  • Fix new input gamepad missing in file configuration
  • Fix freeze movement when open a door with a gamepad
  • Fix input default to be "up dpad" when no one is defined
  • Fix movement input in menu
  • For keyboard, fix button display when dragging object
  • For keyboard, C and B keys are now by default for Lean

ACHIEVEMENTS
A total of 14 achievements are now available :

  • Complete the main mission without picking up any loot or equipment
  • Complete the main mission without dying
  • Dazzle an entity 20 times with a lightstick
  • Unlock all doors in one exploration
  • Start an exploration once with all characters
  • Leave an exploration by the quit zone with the whole squad alive
  • Complete the relic task in less than 8 minutes
  • Run more than 5 minutes in an exploration
  • Complete 10 times the main mission
  • Score a Basket in the School Map
  • Unlock your first skill
  • Unlock a 20 points skill
  • Complete one bestiary page
  • Complete all the bestiary

IMPROVEMENTS

  • New custom cursor
  • More exp in nightmare difficulty
  • Notebook marked in red when unlocking the padlock with its code
  • Improve draggable objects behaviour when a player takes it
  • Don't enable spotted sound and flicker light, when entities just go to the relic position after a player takes it

FIXES

  • Fix light visibility of other players, and change behaviour of it
  • Fix AI blocked on one player without attacking (when undetected during an attack)
  • Fix enabling objects by relics for all players
  • Fix some objects not dropping from a player after disconnection
  • (Re)Fix player rotation stuck down (after being stand near vent)
  • Try to fix some freeze issues with the keypad
  • Avoid skip intro when a key is already pressed

