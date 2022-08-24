Hello everyone!
Today, a new update!
Are you able to finish an exploration in less than 8 minutes? To score a basket or complete the entire bestiary? Prove it by unlocking steam achievements!
V0.3.4 - Controller support, achievements, and more
CONTROLLER SUPPORT
- Main Menu now browsable with a controller
- New area selection to see what button is selected
- Can change tab with L1/LB and R1/RB
- Can equip/unequip with Square/X
- In Game Menu also browsable with a controller
- Add vibration when launch light sticks, when hit by the entities, or when dead
- Vibration can be disabled in settings
- Add button display when using padlock
- Fix scroll issues in the settings
- Fix move on the main menu during the loading
- Fix new input gamepad missing in file configuration
- Fix freeze movement when open a door with a gamepad
- Fix input default to be "up dpad" when no one is defined
- Fix movement input in menu
- For keyboard, fix button display when dragging object
- For keyboard, C and B keys are now by default for Lean
ACHIEVEMENTS
A total of 14 achievements are now available :
- Complete the main mission without picking up any loot or equipment
- Complete the main mission without dying
- Dazzle an entity 20 times with a lightstick
- Unlock all doors in one exploration
- Start an exploration once with all characters
- Leave an exploration by the quit zone with the whole squad alive
- Complete the relic task in less than 8 minutes
- Run more than 5 minutes in an exploration
- Complete 10 times the main mission
- Score a Basket in the School Map
- Unlock your first skill
- Unlock a 20 points skill
- Complete one bestiary page
- Complete all the bestiary
IMPROVEMENTS
- New custom cursor
- More exp in nightmare difficulty
- Notebook marked in red when unlocking the padlock with its code
- Improve draggable objects behaviour when a player takes it
- Don't enable spotted sound and flicker light, when entities just go to the relic position after a player takes it
FIXES
- Fix light visibility of other players, and change behaviour of it
- Fix AI blocked on one player without attacking (when undetected during an attack)
- Fix enabling objects by relics for all players
- Fix some objects not dropping from a player after disconnection
- (Re)Fix player rotation stuck down (after being stand near vent)
- Try to fix some freeze issues with the keypad
- Avoid skip intro when a key is already pressed
