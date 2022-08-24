Hello everyone!

Today, a new update!

Are you able to finish an exploration in less than 8 minutes? To score a basket or complete the entire bestiary? Prove it by unlocking steam achievements!

V0.3.4 - Controller support, achievements, and more

CONTROLLER SUPPORT

Main Menu now browsable with a controller

New area selection to see what button is selected

Can change tab with L1/LB and R1/RB

Can equip/unequip with Square/X

In Game Menu also browsable with a controller

Add vibration when launch light sticks, when hit by the entities, or when dead

Vibration can be disabled in settings

Add button display when using padlock

Fix scroll issues in the settings

Fix move on the main menu during the loading

Fix new input gamepad missing in file configuration

Fix freeze movement when open a door with a gamepad

Fix input default to be "up dpad" when no one is defined

Fix movement input in menu

For keyboard, fix button display when dragging object

For keyboard, C and B keys are now by default for Lean

ACHIEVEMENTS

A total of 14 achievements are now available :

Complete the main mission without picking up any loot or equipment

Complete the main mission without dying

Dazzle an entity 20 times with a lightstick

Unlock all doors in one exploration

Start an exploration once with all characters

Leave an exploration by the quit zone with the whole squad alive

Complete the relic task in less than 8 minutes

Run more than 5 minutes in an exploration

Complete 10 times the main mission

Score a Basket in the School Map

Unlock your first skill

Unlock a 20 points skill

Complete one bestiary page

Complete all the bestiary

IMPROVEMENTS

New custom cursor

More exp in nightmare difficulty

Notebook marked in red when unlocking the padlock with its code

Improve draggable objects behaviour when a player takes it

Don't enable spotted sound and flicker light, when entities just go to the relic position after a player takes it

FIXES