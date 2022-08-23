 Skip to content

夏恋幻梦 update for 23 August 2022

2022/8/23 First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9371852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the content of this update:

  • Fixed one bug that may cause the Opening and Ending movie not correctly played on Windows 7.
  • Fixed one character voice clip missing on Chapter 4.

