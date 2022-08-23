Dandelion's evasion can now collide with enemy attacks and counterattack. Cinder King's ground basic attacks can now collide with enemy attacks and counterattack. At the same time, Embers King's block counterattack is easier to achieve.
孤星蒲公英 update for 23 August 2022
An update to optimize the character's skills
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update