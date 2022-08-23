 Skip to content

孤星蒲公英 update for 23 August 2022

An update to optimize the character's skills

Build 9371845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dandelion's evasion can now collide with enemy attacks and counterattack. Cinder King's ground basic attacks can now collide with enemy attacks and counterattack. At the same time, Embers King's block counterattack is easier to achieve.

