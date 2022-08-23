Update Unchained: Patch 1.2.1 now available!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

Last major update (1.2) did not go over quite as smoothly as planned. A bunch of bugs sneaked through and while the PC version got a hotfix shortly after (with some issues still remaining to this day) all console players were out of luck and stuck with 1.1 or a somewhat broken 1.2. I am very sorry for that inconvenience and that we didn't catch these issues earlier. But today this will hopefully be forgotten. I spent a lot of time reworking remaining issues and finding new approaches to allow all features to work cross-platform and hopefully without any issues, and additionally managed to add an interesting new feature.

Obviously, while console players will be mostly interested in finally getting the save and continue functionality, PC players will mostly be interested in the spicy new feature, which I think will change how players play Colt Canyon:

OPTIONAL PERMADEATH!

When setting up a new run you will now find a new option tucked away in your run settings menu! Turn off permadeath and enjoy the comfort of not losing all your progress when dying. Instead you will get the option to retry from the last checkpoint, which usually is the moment you entered the current level.

The best thing for all casual achievement hunters: Disabling permadeath will not disable achievements!

Obviously it will not have as much prestige this way, but at least you will be able to complete your collection. Steam Leaderboards are exclusive to permadeath players though. Oh, and permadeath will also not be optional once you've completed the second loop. So don't expect to keep playing the same save forever and ever.

And to all you permadeath fanatics: Let people enjoy things! It's been more than two years now, it's time for Colt Canyon to also allow more casual fun.

Have fun!

Update 1.2.1 is now available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox right now! Switch is in review and will follow as soon as possible.

Find the full changelog for Update 1.2.1 below or on the official Colt Canyon Wiki.

Changelog:

Added run setting to disable permadeath, by allowing to restore the last save instead of deleting the savegame on death

Added quick save and load keys on PC (F5 & F6) when having permadeath disabled

No longer allowing 50% boss health, enemy attention nor 150% health drops without disabling achievements, but you can disable permadeath without disabling achievements now

Tweaked some UI elements

Decreased movement bonus enemies get in loops

Reduced amount of elite enemies in loops

Increased coyote base damage

Decreased reload times / cooldown times of a bunch of guns

Increased damage of explosive weapons

Slightly decreased accuracy, shield damage, active reload period and penetration power of arrow weapons

20% of all arrows previously reusable with Premium Arrows upgrade will no longer be reusable

Decreased bonus damage of Premium Arrows upgrade and no longer granting bonus damage to throwables

Reduced amount of weapon crates in loops, but slightly increased regular crate amount

Fixed instance references not being restored correctly from savegame

Fixed movement history not being part of savegames

Fixed weapons in crates not being loaded from savegame

Fixed some sprite placement issues on the game over screen

Fixed enemies being duplicated when following to different level

Fixed issues where a loaded level is treated as a different level while still loading, causing stuff like green locked crates showing up in area one

Fixed companion weapon ammo duplication glitch

Fixed upgrade titles glitching into each other in pause menu

Fixed some issues with scrolling menus

See you in the canyon!

