 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sakura Melody update for 24 October 2022

Sakura Melody - Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9371796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


It is time... Ren has always dreamed of managing an idol group and now, he is doing just that. The only problem? Noone knows about his idol group, since he is coaching three newbies to become top idols.

Then, when the month ends, a competition awaits, wherein only the most talented idol group will be crowned the victor. Can Ren do it in time and whip these girls into shape. that couldn't be more different from eachother?

Find out in Sakura Melody right now:
https://partner.steamgames.com/apps/landing/1050130

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link