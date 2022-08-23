natsuno-kanata ver1.0.3 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.3 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The text of the "Character Episode Akane" has been adjusted to be more in line with the post-ending scenario.

The main plot of the scenario remains unchanged.

[Changes to specifications]

The maximum number of items that can be stored in a storage cabinet has been changed from 500 to 999.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where items listed under "Frequently Found Items" in search areas would not drop.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

Some episode progress conditions have been adjusted.

Some item drop rates have been adjusted.

Recipes for some items have been changed.

Character attack and defense strengths have been adjusted.

The strength of some enemies has been adjusted.