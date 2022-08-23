New updates now available!

Dear Survivors!

As you already know, the game is at an early stage of development. And our team is doing everything possible to make your stay on the island even more interesting!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with zombies spawning at the base.

Added walking zombies in different location.

Zombies are more smart now, they have their own vision angle and hearing system.

Fixed player stats: stamina, health, thirst and hunger.

Fixed small UI bugs.

Update weapons damage.

Especially for you, we have prepared a teaser of our game so that you can see what awaits you in the world of Outbreak Island: Pendulum right now.