The beautiful game is back – now even more beautiful!

Hi friends of the discreet tackle and the magnificent strike.

The time has finally come for you to go to your job in your favourite football club. There you must fulfil no lesser task than to take your club to glory and honour. No matter what.

Goal offers you:

Football presidents who will make unfulfillable desires in latent craving for status.

Sponsors who would rather pay too little than too much.

Spoiled hairdresser clients who are called football stars by the fans.

At least 34 Rogue-like levels per season with valuable points as loot for the so-called league table.

Exciting adventures in the locker room, where you can give your squad the hairdryer treatment.

Indulge extensively in the materialism that comes with employment.

Come and see the madness that the world's second favourite occupation has in store every day, rise to become one of the tough football managers who subordinate everything to success and become the autocrat of the football leagues. Take the plunge into the business of brutal tackles and unjustified penalties and get a few virtual high-profile fans and a virtual cheeky ball (Pallino and us) for free at the start of the first season.

Get the ball into the net!

The teams of 2tainment and Toplitz Productions