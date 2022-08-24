August 24th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

[H3] Official Version August 24 Update Description [/ H3]
- Two new protagonists are added: the man of chivalry and the Man of rage.
The exclusive talents are:
- [One Force Rejection] : Damage is reduced by 5% when you have one of the six base negative states. Each additional item takes 5% less damage
- [Speed] : At the beginning of the battle, all party members progress by 10%
-
Open reinforcement system.
You can spend copper coins in the rooms of CastSWORD Villa - Jade Chess Piece, Kaifeng - Uncle Feng, or Crescent Village to enhance the specified equipment.
-
Add a number of achievements related to the reconstruction of Yuwen Villa
-
Added a new batch of Sanwu, which can be obtained by universal drop method (treasure digging, mystery shop, residue shop, etc.)
-
Tianyin teaches martial arts to strengthen:
- Health to damage base increased from 5 extra damage per 10 Health to 20 extra damage per 10 Health.
- The bonus damage reduction in Talisman: Invincibles has been reduced from 10% bonus damage to 30% bonus damage.
- Added conversion benefits for all types of mastery:
- Full mastery translates into the character's own martial arts attacks in a ratio of 1:2.
- Paw mastery is proportionally converted to counter attack rate, ignored defense rate, and combo rate.
- Knife skills are scaled to feed rate, rebound times, and neglect defense rate
- Leg skills are scaled to dodge rate, speed value, combo rate.
- Sword mastery translates proportionally to break rate, critical hit rate, and combo rate.
- Internal skill mastery is proportionally converted to critical strike resistance, combo resistance, and true chi
- Medical skills are proportionally transformed into round health, round true Qi, life
- Qimen mastery is proportionally converted to rebound rate, hit rate, and combo rate.
- Secret Weapon mastery scales to combo rate, crit damage multiplier, and dodge rate.
- Convert health to 1 defense every 20 points.
-
A new batch of potential breakthrough roles: Jiang Yi, Ni Fei-ling, Qin Dynasty, the Only Teacher, Zhang Huaijin, Fu Ye, Jin Shulei
-
New image:
- Added the ability to switch to special characters when using the mask of Yi Rong.
- Added Orphan Master will automatically change to a young goddess when she completes a special vow.
- Adjusted stacking limit of Experience Dan and Martial Dan (from 99 to 999)
Feedback problem optimization:
- Fixed the incorrect drop of iron in Sword Demon's Tomb, instead of the drop of lucky beads.
- Fix the repair progress of Yuwen Villa, big map worship Guanyin image function week eye inheritance abnormal problems.
- Fixed the problem that the apprentice could not be brought out properly at the end of the week in some cases.
- Fixed some NPCS with abnormal initial attributes. Including Guo Pengju, Feng chong, Shou Buddhist monk, Qin Dynasty, Ni Fei-ling, Fu Ye, a total of 11 people.
- Optimize potential breakthrough function:
A potential breakthrough role can be added "the world of our generation" wish, as a marker
Fixed an issue where the amount of damage increased during POTENTIAL breakthrough was abnormal.
(3) Fix the problem that in some cases, potential breakthrough is inherited abnormally in the new periphery.
At present, the potential breakthrough of the protagonist in the new week can not be inherited, but every week can be renewed breakthrough.
- The need to challenge the master in the task of optimizing the goodwill breakthrough of the dark gold role causes the problem of "expropriation of salary", "kicking the museum" and other behavioral obstacles.
