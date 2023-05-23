Miasma Chronicles is OUT NOW

It’s time to get tiger tough - the fate of the world is in your fingers.
Miasma Chronicles Launch Trailer
Miasma Chronicles, the tactical turn-based RPG from The Bearded Ladies, is AVAILABLE NOW. Set in the near future, following the fallout of a devastating environmental apocalypse, we join Elvis and Diggs, two unlikely brothers on a journey of discovery - across a ‘New-America - ripped apart by a savage force known as the ‘Miasma.
- Experience real time stealth, allowing you to pick off your enemies one by one, evening combat battles in your favour.
- Test your tactical skills while utilising the brother's distinct arsenal; from Elvis’ Power Glove to the Bouncer (does exactly what it says on the tin) and adapting their abilities with a new RAGE system to really get those critical kills!
- Skill up using your characters exclusive Skill Deck. Allowing you to take advantage of their unique abilities and adapting them to your needs on the fly.
- You’ll be on the edge of your seat as you experience a deep and meaningful world and uncover how we got here and the truth behind the Miasma.
Miasma Chronicles is available at £44.99 / €49.99 / $49.99.
If you experience any issues while playing Miasma Chronicles, check out our FAQs as we might have the answer your looking for there. Additionally, if you think you've found a bug, let us know on our Bug Submission page.
For more fun and information on Miasma Chronicles, check out the official social media channels.
