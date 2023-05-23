 Skip to content

Miasma Chronicles update for 23 May 2023

Miasma Chronicles is OUT NOW

Miasma Chronicles update for 23 May 2023

Miasma Chronicles is OUT NOW

Build 9371436

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s time to get tiger tough - the fate of the world is in your fingers.


Miasma Chronicles Launch Trailer

Miasma Chronicles, the tactical turn-based RPG from The Bearded Ladies, is AVAILABLE NOW. Set in the near future, following the fallout of a devastating environmental apocalypse, we join Elvis and Diggs, two unlikely brothers on a journey of discovery - across a ‘New-America - ripped apart by a savage force known as the ‘Miasma.

  • Experience real time stealth, allowing you to pick off your enemies one by one, evening combat battles in your favour.
  • Test your tactical skills while utilising the brother's distinct arsenal; from Elvis’ Power Glove to the Bouncer (does exactly what it says on the tin) and adapting their abilities with a new RAGE system to really get those critical kills!
  • Skill up using your characters exclusive Skill Deck. Allowing you to take advantage of their unique abilities and adapting them to your needs on the fly.
  • You’ll be on the edge of your seat as you experience a deep and meaningful world and uncover how we got here and the truth behind the Miasma.

Miasma Chronicles is available at £44.99 / €49.99 / $49.99.

If you experience any issues while playing Miasma Chronicles, check out our FAQs as we might have the answer your looking for there. Additionally, if you think you've found a bug, let us know on our Bug Submission page.

For more fun and information on Miasma Chronicles, check out the official social media channels.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Discord

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649010/Miasma_Chronicles/

