Lake update for 25 August 2022

[Update 1.0.10] International post

[Update 1.0.10] · Build 9371417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added languages: Italian & Hungarian.
  • Added controls rebinding.
  • Many bugfixes and optimizations.

If you find any issues, please report them in the appropriate section of the community forums.

