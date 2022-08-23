Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 2.0.0



The much-anticipated Update 2.0 is here, and it’s a biggie...

Actually, scratch that…it’s HUMUNGOUS! On top of introducing the brand-new Immortal Empires game mode to WARHAMMER III, it also rolls in a massive changelog of improvements to nearly every area of the game—from the campaigns and multiplayer settings to the UI and visuals of the game. With the arrival of the WARHAMMER I and II Legendary Lords and Factions, the bulk of them have also been lovingly re-engineered for their inclusion in Immortal Empires, as have a huge number of Battle maps also being introduced from the previous games.

Here's just a small sampling of the big improvements coming with Update 2.0:

Daemon factions will no longer automatically declare war on non-Daemon factions

Alongside Attack and Defend requests, you can now ask Allies to Occupy settlements (including colonising ruins)

settlements (including colonising ruins) We’ve rebalanced Confederation , so it’s harder to confederate minor factions but easier to confederate major ones

, so it’s harder to confederate minor factions but easier to confederate major ones We’ve completely overhauled the front-end and faction-select UI for improved usability

On the Battle side, we’ve improved the Battle AI’s capture-point behaviour, its target priority regarding barricades and enemy units, and the effectiveness of its melee and ranged-unit positioning

We’ve adjusted reload-time reductions for ranged units so they’re easier to understand and don’t scale to the point where stacked reload-reduction buffs make ranged units overperform outrageously

Most WARHAMMER I and II factions have undergone some level of overhauling for Immortal Empires—some to a lesser and some to a greater extent—with years of tweaks and balance ahead for the game mode!

Two new DLC packs are also available to enhance your experience with new Lords, new Campaigns, new unit rosters, and new visual effects for the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1824060/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III__Champions_of_Chaos/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374300/

You can check out all ~18,000 words of the 2.0 release notes on the official Total War blog:

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 2.0.0 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-200/#nav)**

UP NEXT...

This release represents a huge step forward for Total War: WARHAMMER III, and we will be working alongside the community to determine the areas where it can continue to evolve and grow in the months and years to come. We want to understand your impressions on things like the balance between factions, trends you’re spotting across the campaigns you play, or anything that just rubs you the wrong way. Our official channels are open to (healthy) discussion, debate, and (yes, even) criticism, so take the time to play with the changes, organize your thoughts, and then work with others to build consensus around what you'd like to see evolve in the game.

To that end, there are a few key places where we’ll be looking for your commentary and reports:

###### [💬 Feedback: Total War: WARHAMMER III Discussions Forum](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/) (Steam) ###### [💬 Feedback: Immortal Empires Public Beta](https://forums.totalwar.com/categories/immortal-empires-public-beta) (Official Forum) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III – Game Bug Reports](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/1/) (Steam) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III Support Forum](https://forums.totalwar.com/categories/support-total-war-warhammer-iii) (Official Forum)

While there will be room for Hotfixes in the event of any critical issues, the first planned release is UPDATE 2.1, which is already scheduled to arrive two weeks (September 6). Note that this WILL NOT include any fixes or responses to any immediate reports we receive; rather, it includes several critical changes and fixes based on early access feedback that we want to implement sooner than later. Due to testing and release timelines, they unfortunately could not be included in Update 2.0; nonetheless, you can look for them in their own build soon.

Come early October, you can look forward to UPDATE 2.2: the first planned release to include adjustments based on your feedback and reports. We’re less certain what this build will include—since it will be based on your experiences in this first month—but we’ll be watching closely to see where the most impactful tweaks can be made for the most people. We do know we'll be adding some startpos adjustments for a few Legendary Lords such as Teclis, Skrag, Kairos and Alith Anar based on initial feedback.

HAVE FUN!

We hope you enjoy Immortal Empires, the Champions of Chaos, Blood for the Blood God, and everything Update 2.0 has to offer! Remember to let us know if you encounter any issues and to follow our social channels (below) for the latest about Total War: WARHAMMER III.

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team