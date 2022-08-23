Patch 2.2.1 now live on the default branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9371292 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy

We also made some minor improvements, like a hint to use Strategy Mode for better orientation and finding objects in rifts, as well as some performance improvements (also mostly related to rifts).

UI

Added a hint to use the Strategy Mode (N) for better orientation in rifts

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where 'Fight the Swarm' mission spawned infinite numbers of Xsotan

Fixed an issue where captain icons in sector ship overview were not visible

Fixed an issue in sector ship overview where not all available missions were shown

Fixed an issue in 'Rescue of a Lost Expedition' where the beacon could be attacked by Xsotan

Fixed an issue where wormhole generator could be spawned in non-rift sectors

Fixed several issues in Xsotan Swarm Event

Fixed an issue where Xsotan Core of 'Xsotan Core Extraction' could be collected into alliance inventories

Fixed an issue where rift extraction button wasn't working properly for alliance ships

Fixed an issue where rift research center could send people over the barrier

Fixed an issue where new rift mining subsystem would not uncover hidden resource asteroids

Fixed an issue where achievements were wrongly unlocked

Fixed an issue where scout command didn't reveal faction home sectors

Fixed an issue where Zach's Xsotan Reinforcement Spawner could continue spawning Xsotan after ship was towed

Fixed an issue where 'Elimination of Corrupt Officials' Mission would send too many mails

Fixed an issue where 'Mega Thor' turret could use too much energy

Fixed several issues where commands would behave erroneously with 0 cargo space

Fixed several performance issues in rifts where wreckages didn't despawn

Fixed several issues where wreckages didn't despawn even though they should

Improved performance of rifts by reducing amount of asteroids by 30%

Hotfixes 2022-08-09

"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."

Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name

Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode

Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter

Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed

Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money

Improved docking pull-in mechanics

Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost

Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.



Hotfixes 2022-08-05

"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."