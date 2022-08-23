 Skip to content

Avorion update for 23 August 2022

Patch 2.2.1 now live on the default branch!

We also made some minor improvements, like a hint to use Strategy Mode for better orientation and finding objects in rifts, as well as some performance improvements (also mostly related to rifts).

UI

  • Added a hint to use the Strategy Mode (N) for better orientation in rifts

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where 'Fight the Swarm' mission spawned infinite numbers of Xsotan
  • Fixed an issue where captain icons in sector ship overview were not visible
  • Fixed an issue in sector ship overview where not all available missions were shown
  • Fixed an issue in 'Rescue of a Lost Expedition' where the beacon could be attacked by Xsotan
  • Fixed an issue where wormhole generator could be spawned in non-rift sectors
  • Fixed several issues in Xsotan Swarm Event
  • Fixed an issue where Xsotan Core of 'Xsotan Core Extraction' could be collected into alliance inventories
  • Fixed an issue where rift extraction button wasn't working properly for alliance ships
  • Fixed an issue where rift research center could send people over the barrier
  • Fixed an issue where new rift mining subsystem would not uncover hidden resource asteroids
  • Fixed an issue where achievements were wrongly unlocked
  • Fixed an issue where scout command didn't reveal faction home sectors
  • Fixed an issue where Zach's Xsotan Reinforcement Spawner could continue spawning Xsotan after ship was towed
  • Fixed an issue where 'Elimination of Corrupt Officials' Mission would send too many mails
  • Fixed an issue where 'Mega Thor' turret could use too much energy
  • Fixed several issues where commands would behave erroneously with 0 cargo space
  • Fixed several performance issues in rifts where wreckages didn't despawn
  • Fixed several issues where wreckages didn't despawn even though they should
  • Improved performance of rifts by reducing amount of asteroids by 30%

Hotfixes 2022-08-09

"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."

  • Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name

  • Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode

  • Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter

  • Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed

  • Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money

  • Improved docking pull-in mechanics

  • Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost

  • Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly

    • Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.

Hotfixes 2022-08-05

"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."

  • Fixed an issue where turret factory couldn't build Exotic rarity turrets
  • Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
  • Fixed Research Station trying to feed unresearchable items in auto research
  • Added some debug support to help us find more crashes & issues

