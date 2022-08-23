Patch 2.2.1 now live on the default branch!

We also made some minor improvements, like a hint to use Strategy Mode for better orientation and finding objects in rifts, as well as some performance improvements (also mostly related to rifts).
UI
- Added a hint to use the Strategy Mode (N) for better orientation in rifts
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where 'Fight the Swarm' mission spawned infinite numbers of Xsotan
- Fixed an issue where captain icons in sector ship overview were not visible
- Fixed an issue in sector ship overview where not all available missions were shown
- Fixed an issue in 'Rescue of a Lost Expedition' where the beacon could be attacked by Xsotan
- Fixed an issue where wormhole generator could be spawned in non-rift sectors
- Fixed several issues in Xsotan Swarm Event
- Fixed an issue where Xsotan Core of 'Xsotan Core Extraction' could be collected into alliance inventories
- Fixed an issue where rift extraction button wasn't working properly for alliance ships
- Fixed an issue where rift research center could send people over the barrier
- Fixed an issue where new rift mining subsystem would not uncover hidden resource asteroids
- Fixed an issue where achievements were wrongly unlocked
- Fixed an issue where scout command didn't reveal faction home sectors
- Fixed an issue where Zach's Xsotan Reinforcement Spawner could continue spawning Xsotan after ship was towed
- Fixed an issue where 'Elimination of Corrupt Officials' Mission would send too many mails
- Fixed an issue where 'Mega Thor' turret could use too much energy
- Fixed several issues where commands would behave erroneously with 0 cargo space
- Fixed several performance issues in rifts where wreckages didn't despawn
- Fixed several issues where wreckages didn't despawn even though they should
- Improved performance of rifts by reducing amount of asteroids by 30%
Hotfixes 2022-08-09
"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."
-
Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name
-
Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode
-
Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
-
Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed
-
Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money
-
Improved docking pull-in mechanics
-
Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost
-
Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly
- Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.
Hotfixes 2022-08-05
"Hotfixes of the past weeks for completeness' sake."
- Fixed an issue where turret factory couldn't build Exotic rarity turrets
- Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
- Fixed Research Station trying to feed unresearchable items in auto research
- Added some debug support to help us find more crashes & issues
