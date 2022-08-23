Updated to ver 1.16.

Share · View all patches · Build 9371155 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 13:39:16 UTC by Wendy

ver1.16

・In dungeons where the 99th floor has been cleared, a "Talisman of Return" will appear when the 50th floor is cleared.

It is not particularly beneficial, but please use it to return home when you are satisfied with your adventure. 99F is a long dungeon.

・The position of the attack judges when attacking with a weapon immediately after dashing has been corrected.

・The activation rate of the grant has been adjusted a little more.

・The recovery speed when standing still has been slightly increased.

・The maximum defense value of the protection potion has been set.

・The judgment of the sword was strengthened a little.

・Fixed a problem where poison did not work well on bosses.