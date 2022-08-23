New mid week update available
Good news first :
-Fixed smooth turning causing player to stop
-Added option to control the speed of smooth turning
-Added Hardcore mode (in options)
-More RAM/shaders optimization (more than 1GB of RAM usage reduced)
-New skin for Mercenaries (replaced due to massive advantage over Coalition in dark places and maps)
-Fixed black vegetation on some maps
-Compass shouldn’t be black anymore on night maps
-Custom characters in mods should work fine (2 skins)
-Mod servers shouldn’t cause loading problems anymore as they did last week
-Couple other small fixes on maps
And now bad news :
- Mods with custom vehicles are currently not working multiplayer (they become invisible and cause massive performance drop for non master clients). Issue is being investigated.
- Single player mode causing various issues, postponed for now
Changed files in this update