New mid week update available

Good news first :

-Fixed smooth turning causing player to stop

-Added option to control the speed of smooth turning

-Added Hardcore mode (in options)

-More RAM/shaders optimization (more than 1GB of RAM usage reduced)

-New skin for Mercenaries (replaced due to massive advantage over Coalition in dark places and maps)

-Fixed black vegetation on some maps

-Compass shouldn’t be black anymore on night maps

-Custom characters in mods should work fine (2 skins)

-Mod servers shouldn’t cause loading problems anymore as they did last week

-Couple other small fixes on maps

And now bad news :