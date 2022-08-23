 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 23 August 2022

Mid week update

WAR DUST update for 23 August 2022

Mid week update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New mid week update available

Good news first :
-Fixed smooth turning causing player to stop
-Added option to control the speed of smooth turning
-Added Hardcore mode (in options)
-More RAM/shaders optimization (more than 1GB of RAM usage reduced)
-New skin for Mercenaries (replaced due to massive advantage over Coalition in dark places and maps)
-Fixed black vegetation on some maps
-Compass shouldn’t be black anymore on night maps
-Custom characters in mods should work fine (2 skins)
-Mod servers shouldn’t cause loading problems anymore as they did last week
-Couple other small fixes on maps

And now bad news :

  • Mods with custom vehicles are currently not working multiplayer (they become invisible and cause massive performance drop for non master clients). Issue is being investigated.
  • Single player mode causing various issues, postponed for now

