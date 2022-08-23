Speed Freaks

In a feature currently unique to PC users, the speed can now be set precisely between 100% and 200%. Depending on how agreeable your spec is, you may experience some choppier animation or tearing at speeds other than the default - but you at least have the opportunity to see for yourselves. If you get on with it, this preference is also now automatically restored for every other playable scene - allowing you to breeze through the roaming segments as you please!

This update also makes working for Hollywood slightly more relevant, as you'll find most of those fights now happen at "Backstage" locations like a movie shoot! You can also now choose to start at Hollywood without being moved to a competitive roster.

As ever, all manner of other bug fixes & balancing also help to stabilize your experience:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf