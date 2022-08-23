 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wrestling Empire update for 23 August 2022

Speed Freaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9371108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In a feature currently unique to PC users, the speed can now be set precisely between 100% and 200%. Depending on how agreeable your spec is, you may experience some choppier animation or tearing at speeds other than the default - but you at least have the opportunity to see for yourselves. If you get on with it, this preference is also now automatically restored for every other playable scene - allowing you to breeze through the roaming segments as you please!

This update also makes working for Hollywood slightly more relevant, as you'll find most of those fights now happen at "Backstage" locations like a movie shoot! You can also now choose to start at Hollywood without being moved to a competitive roster.

As ever, all manner of other bug fixes & balancing also help to stabilize your experience:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

Changed files in this update

Depot 1620341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link